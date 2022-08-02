Preparations and planning of ships carrying grain and other related foodstuffs from three Ukrainian ports are currently underway, said an official from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul late Tuesday.

Saying the center is to monitor and record commercial vessels that will comply with the initiative, JCC Coordinator Rear Adm. Özcan Altunbulak stated the center will also focus on entrance and exit plans of the ships from and to Ukrainian ports.

"The route to follow during the ship's departure, the humanitarian corridor it follows, and the detailed issues regarding its inspection are carried out in line with the procedures and principles agreed at the center," Altunbulak said.

He also said efforts to ship out additional vessels continue at Ukrainian ports, adding that the first grain-loaded ship that left Ukraine under the historic deal is expected to anchor off the coast of Istanbul at midnight.

The Sierra Leone-flagged dry cargo ship Razoni is to continue its route after inspections carried out by representatives from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations are finalized.

Razoni, carrying a cargo of 26,527 tons of corn, will continue on its way to the port of Tripoli following inspections.

Turkey, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine signed the Turkish-brokered and U.N.-supported deal on July 22 to reopen three Ukrainian ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny – for grain that has been stuck for months because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee Ukrainian grain exports, the JCC in Istanbul was officially opened on Wednesday, comprising representatives from Turkey, the U.N., Russia and Ukraine, to enable the safe transportation by merchant ships of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers from the three key Ukrainian Black Sea ports.