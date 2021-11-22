Leaders of the energy industry met Monday at Turkey's 11th Energy Summit held at the holiday resort city of Antalya, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez in attendance.

The two-day event is sponsored by the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry with the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

This year's summit will provide a platform to discuss and exchange ideas on important issues such as investments in the exploration and production of natural gas, the future of electric vehicles and digitalization in the production and distribution of electricity. The summit is held in conjunction with the ISTRADE Energy Trade and Supply summit.

During the gathering, leading sector representatives and experts will discuss issues such as the effects of the Green Deal, fuel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) markets, the aftermath of the pandemic and global economic developments on commodity markets.

Ahead of the summit, the country's Energy Minister Dönmez drew attention to the importance of the November gathering, saying that while global energy markets are struggling, Turkey finds itself in a good position in terms of supply compared to countries in the region.

"During this period of the energy crisis in Europe, Turkey is on a good level regarding supplies," he said. "On this year's summit, we will discuss the latest developments in Turkey and the world energy markets, the Mediterranean and Middle East issues affecting energy markets," he added.

The summit, which has brought together all the energy sector stakeholders for 11 years, is the first meeting of leaders after a long break due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to sector players, energy authorities from government institutes will also participate in the summit. Within the scope of the summit, sections on several subjects, including production, trade and distribution in the Turkish electricity market, data analytics in energy and the artificial intelligence, biodiesel sector in Turkey and sustainable air travel fuel, will take place.