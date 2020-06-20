President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday inaugurated a dam in the east of the country.

Attending the inaugural ceremony in Kars province via video-conference from his office at the Vahdettin Pavilion, Erdoğan said Turkey had built 585 dams in the last 18 years, the period in which the country had been led by the President's Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

"When we came to power, there were 276 dams in our country. Today, we are now opening the 585th dam in 18 years," Erdoğan said.

During his speech, Erdoğan also underlined that since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Turkey had made progress in terms of its democracy and economy.

"We've faced the pandemic, which has found even more developed countries helpless, both with our health infrastructure, our food and cleaning supply chain and exemplary management of public safety," Erdoğan added.

"Signs of recovery are quite strong in the economy."

Erdoğan predicted that in the second half of the year, Turkey would see "tremendous momentum in the economy."

