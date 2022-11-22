The Yusufeli Dam and Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) is "first in our country with a height of 275 meters (902 feet) and ranks fifth in its class worldwide," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday.

The dam was inaugurated in Türkiye's northern Artvin province's Yusufeli district.

Addressing the ceremony, the president said an annual 1,900 billion kilowatt-hours of energy to be produced at Yusufeli Dam will provide an additional value of TL 5 billion to the Turkish economy.

