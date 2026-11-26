With its vast land area and solar potential, Konya province in central Türkiye has become an important part of renewable energy production with solar investments, according to a report on Thursday.

Türkiye's total installed electricity capacity has reached 127,355 megawatts (MW), with solar energy capacity hitting 28,222 megawatts, according to data from the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Konya, with a capacity of 2,840 megawatts, meanwhile constitutes about 10% of the country's total installed solar energy capacity.

Ismail Hakkı Karaca, deputy chair of a research center at the Konya Chamber of Commerce, evaluated Konya's economic structure, renewable energy investments and developments in the solar energy sector in an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

Karaca noted that Konya's prominence in solar energy investments is influenced by its broad plains, high solar potential and the effective use of nonarable land.

He also emphasized that advancements in solar energy technology have accelerated investments.

"About 10% of Türkiye's total installed solar energy capacity is located in Konya. We have a solar power plant with approximately 1,350 megawatts installed as a single unit in our Karapınar district," he told AA.

"In Türkiye, almost 3,000 megawatts of the total 28,000 megawatts of installed capacity are produced solely in Konya," he added.

Karaca also highlighted the critical role of the Karapınar Solar Power Plant (SPP) in making the city a solar energy center. He recalled that the plant in Karapınar was Europe's largest and among the world's top five solar power plants.

He also predicted that Konya's installed solar energy capacity could reach 6,000 to 7,000 megawatts in the future.

Moreover, Karaca pointed out that increasing renewable energy capacity is targeted as part of the new 2040 energy strategy, suggesting that Konya, with its existing potential and sectoral accumulation, could host significant investments in this process.

He noted that renewable energy investments have created a new industrial ecosystem in the city, accommodating companies operating in various fields such as engineering, assembly, infrastructure construction and solar panel and inverter production.