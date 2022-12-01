Saudi oil giant Aramco has discovered two new natural gas fields, Awtad and Al-Dahna, in the east of the country, Saudi Arabia's energy minister announced Wednesday.

The latest discoveries will make a significant contribution to the country's energy strategies and will also strengthen the kingdom’s natural gas reserves, state news agency Saudi Press Agency (SPA) cited Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as saying.

The first discovery, the Awtad natural gas field, was made southwest of the Ghawar field, 142 kilometers (88 miles) southwest of the city of Hofuf.

The other discovery, Al-Dahna, is located 230 kilometers (143 miles) southwest of the city of Dhahran.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to purchase five warships from Navantia, a Spanish state-owned shipbuilding company.

The signing ceremony in the capital Riyadh was attended by Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto, Saudi Arabia's Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Khalid bin Hussein Al-Bayari and Navantia Chairperson Ricardo Dominguez.