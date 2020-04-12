Saudi Arabia is delaying a key pricing decision for its crude exports amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
According to the report, state producer Saudi Aramco is now set to decide on and announce pricing for May crude exports on Monday.
This is the third time the pricing decision has been pushed back as Saudi Arabia continues talks with Mexico.
