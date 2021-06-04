Turkey is said to have discovered a new natural gas reserve in the Black Sea and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is due to announce the new find on Friday.

Erdoğan on Tuesday hinted at the discovery as he said he would announce “good news” regarding the gas reserves from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, where he will have a video link with Turkey’s Kanuni drillship.

In one of the world’s biggest finds last year, Turkey said it discovered 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in the Black Sea’s Sakarya field, about 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast.

Turkey currently has two drillships, Fatih and Kanuni, working at several boreholes in the Sakarya gas field.

A report by Bloomberg on Friday claimed that initial data from the offshore Amasra-1 well shows a significant amount of newly discovered gas.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez last week also triggered prospects the country could be announcing a new gas discovery in the Black Sea.

“Let us wait for June for the update. The works will be completed in June,” Dönmez said.

Engineering studies are ongoing to bring the Black Sea gas ashore. Turkey is determined to connect the gas to the nation’s transmission system by 2023.

The first gas flow from the field is expected in 2023, with an envisaged annual gas flow of 5-10 bcm.

The field is expected to gradually increase to reach a production plateau of around 15 bcm as of 2025, which is sufficient to meet 30% of the nation’s annual gas demand.

The gas reserve is expected to lessen the country’s dependence on Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan for energy imports.

Turkey meets most of its natural gas needs through imports. The discovery is expected to significantly slash the import bill, which totals around $12 billion (TL 103.41 billion) annually.

The country imported 48.1 bcm of natural gas last year.