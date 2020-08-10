The Turkish navy issued a new navigational telex (NAVTEX) for seismic surveys by the Oruç Reis vessel in the Eastern Mediterranean, a statement said Monday, while Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez announced that the vessel has reached its new destination.

The NAVTEX says the vessel will carry out activities in the area between Aug. 10 and 23, the statement by the Turkish Naval Forces Oceanographic and Hydrology Department said.

Seismic surveys are part of the preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration.

Turkey has consistently objected to the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling activity in the Eastern Mediterranean, during which it commissioned American, French and Italian energy companies like Exxon, Total and ENI.

The island of Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

Negotiations over Cyprus resumed after the 2004 United Nations-backed Annan Plan to reunify the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot communities. The status of the island remains unresolved in spite of a series of discussions that resumed in May 2015. There has been an on-and-off peace process in recent years, with the latest failed initiative, which took place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece and the U.K., collapsing last year.

Since the discovery of significant gas reserves in the region a decade ago, countries have been engaged in renewed disputes over maritime borders, while international law presents few remedies. The deepening rift between Turkey and Greece has surfaced with Turkey’s decision to enhance energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the deal Ankara made with Libya’s official government.

Turkish drilling procedures in the Eastern Mediterranean fall under two categories: the licensed areas issued by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to Turkey and the licensed areas that are issued by Turkey to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) – Turkey's national oil company.

The country has so far completed six drilling studies in the region, while the drilling vessel Yavuz is conducting a seventh in the Selçuklu-1 zone to the west of the island of Cyprus.