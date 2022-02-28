Turkey is lowering the value-added tax (VAT) on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation and has readjusted the electricity tariffs for low-consumption households, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Monday.

The announcement comes as part of efforts designed to ease the pressure on households and businesses affected by high energy bills amid soaring inflation.

Erdoğan reiterated the government’s determination to solve the inflation problem rapidly, saying Turkey would see the consumer prices largely under control by summer.

"By the summer months, we will have brought the inflation problem, which has been plaguing our nation in daily life, under control to a great extent," the president said in televised remarks following a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

The tax on electricity used in residences and agricultural irrigation is being reduced to 8% from 18%, Erdoğan said.

The monthly level above which higher electricity tariffs for households using more energy kick in has been increased to 240-kilowatt hours (kWh), he noted.

The government had increased the limit in the gradual electricity tariff for households to 210 kWh per month from 150 kWh as of Feb.1.