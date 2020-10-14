President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said he will announce a new figure for the gas reserves which the country discovered in the Black Sea when he visits Turkey’s first oil and gas drilling vessel, Fatih, on Saturday.

In August, Erdoğan unveiled the discovery of a 320 billion-cubic-meter field in the Black Sea and he said in a speech that he will reveal an updated reserves number.

“By going to our drill ship Fatih on Saturday, we will both personally witness the efforts on site and announce the amount of the new reserve,” he told the parliamentary group of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the capital Ankara.

The Fatih had made the country "very happy” with its gas find, Erdoğan said.

He added more good news on natural gas reserves would come from the vessel's ongoing activities in the region.

The president’s remarks follow recent reports that the country was preparing to revise upward its estimate of its gas discovery in the Black Sea.

Turkey in August announced its biggest natural gas discovery, a 320 billion-cubic-meter field in the Black Sea that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said is part of even bigger reserves and could come onstream as soon as 2023.

Fatih drillship found the gas field some 100 nautical miles north of the Turkish coast. The field is located in the Tuna-1 location of the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

The Turkish government is about to disclose a “sizable revision” to the initial estimate, sources with direct knowledge of the plans told Bloomberg on Friday.

Turkey currently imports nearly all of its energy needs, and the discovery is promised to help drive down its current account deficit.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez on several occasions said data suggested more natural gas would be found as drilling continues deeper under the seabed.

A senior energy ministry official in September said that Turkey hopes to announce the new discovery in October.