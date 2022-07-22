Turkey’s state pipeline operator said on Friday that gas flows would halt between Aug. 14 and 28 from the Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline due to planned maintenance.
“Due to planned maintenance works between Aug. 14-28 in Shah Deniz-Turkey pipeline there will not be natural gas delivery to the national network from Türkgözü entry point for 14 gas days,” Botaş said in a statement.
Botaş also said it did not expect any supply-demand balance issues in the national transmission network during maintenance.
Turkey is receiving gas from the Shah Deniz I in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline.
Azerbaijani gas is also being delivered to Turkey through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), which stretches from the Turkish-Georgian border to the Turkish-Greek border. One of the biggest energy projects in the region, TANAP was officially launched in June 2018.
