Electricity generated through wind energy in Turkey hit an all-time record Saturday, generating 25.42% of total power, according to data from the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAŞ) on Sunday.

The country produced 203,069 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity from wind farms on Saturday, according to data provided by TEIAŞ.

The latest record was on April 1 when the country produced 189,258 MWh of electricity from wind farms.

Wind plants were followed by lignite and hydroelectricity plants with each contributing 17% and 11.58% to electricity production, respectively.

Meanwhile, daily electricity production amounted to 798,857 MWh on Saturday, while daily electricity consumption in the country totaled 801,248 megawatt-hours on the same day.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 36,188 MWh at 12 p.m. (9 a.m. GMT), data from TEIAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 27,997 MWh at 8 a.m. local time (5 a.m. GMT).

On Saturday, Turkey’s electricity exports amounted to 9,757 MWh and imports totaled 12,149 MWh.