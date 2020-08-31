Turkey’s energy import bill decreased by 30% to $2.41 billion (TL 17.7 billion) in July this year compared to the same month in 2019, the country's national statistical body announced Monday.

Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that Turkey’s overall import bill, including energy and other items, totaled $17.70 billion in July, down 7.9% year-on-year, with energy accounting for 13.6% of the overall import figures.

Although the overall energy import bill fell last month, the country increased its crude oil purchases.

The country's crude oil imports showed a nearly 7.6% increase compared to July 2019. Turkey imported approximately 3.09 million tons of crude oil last month, down from 2.87 million tons in July 2019.

Meanwhile, TurkStat data showed that the country’s exports in July had dropped 5.8% year-on-year to $15 billion.

The country’s trade balance posted a $2.7 billion deficit in the month. The gap was $3.3 billion in the same month last year. The export-to-import coverage ratio was 84.8% this July versus 82.9% in July 2019.

The share of the manufacturing sector in total exports stood at 95.1% last month, while the share of agriculture, forestry and fishing came to 2.8%, and mining and quarrying to 1.6%.

The share of high-tech products registered at 2.9% of manufacturing industries exports and 12.3% of imports last month.

TurkStat data showed that intermediate goods took the largest share, with 72.3% of overall imports, followed by capital goods with 15.3% and consumption goods with 12.2%.

Turkey’s exports to its top trading partner Germany totaled $1.5 billion. This was followed by the U.K. with $973 million, the U.S. at $952 million, Iraq with $743 million and France with $704 million.

"The ratio of the first five countries in total exports was 32.2% in July 2020," TurkStat added.

Meanwhile, China was the main source of Turkey's imports last month with $1.9 billion, followed by Germany at $1.8 billion, Russia at $1.2 billion, the U.S. at $970 million and Iraq at $962 million.

In the January-July period, Turkey's exports were $90 billion, dropping 13.7% year-on-year, while imports were $116.6 billion, down 3.9%.

The trade deficit was $26.6 billion in the first seven months, and the export-to-import coverage ratio was 77.2%.