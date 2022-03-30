Turkey’s natural gas imports increased by 10% in January 2022 compared to the same month of 2021, according to data from Turkey's energy watchdog on Wednesday.

Natural gas imports reached around 6.70 billion cubic meters (bcm) from approximately 6.09 bcm for the same month of 2021, Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

In January, the country imported 4.06 bcm of natural gas via pipelines, while 2.64 bcm was purchased as LNG, EMRA's data showed. This marked a decrease of 9.9% in pipeline imports and an increase of 66.6% in LNG imports.

Russia supplied the most gas to Turkey at 2.61 bcm, while the U.S. and Iran followed with 1.20 bcm and 796 million cubic meters (mcm) respectively.

Gas imports from Russia and Azerbaijan decreased by 2.1% and 28.9% respectively in January 2022, but imports from the U.S. grew by around 90% compared to the same period of 2021.

The country's total gas consumption also increased by 9.4% to approximately 6.85 bcm compared to the same month of 2021.

Household consumption grew by 23.6% to 3.38 bcm, and the use of gas in power plants decreased by 14.8% to 1.18 bcm during the same period.

The natural gas volume in storage in January 2022 decreased by 34.7% to around 1.51 bcm compared to about 2.31 bcm in January 2021.