Turkey's Oruç Reis seismic exploration vessel has arrived in the area where it will conduct its survey activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said Wednesday.

Dönmez told a conference by video link that tests were launched Tuesday, and the first seismic data is expected to be received later on Wednesday.

Oruç Reis left Antalya Port early Monday morning to carry out activities south of the island of Kastellorizo (Megisti-Meis) until Oct. 22, following the declaration of a 10-day Navtex, or navigational telex, in the Eastern Mediterranean. Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in the area.

The vessel will carry out seismic studies in the Eastern Mediterranean together with two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han.

The Turkish vessel's return comes a day after Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a statement accusing Greece of “insincerity” for what it said was Athens' continued actions to raise tension while declaring itself to be ready for dialogue. Among other things, the Turkish Foreign Ministry accused Greece of declaring military exercises in the Aegean Sea to coincide with Turkey's Oct. 29 Republic Day celebrations. Turkey retaliated by declaring exercises on Oct. 28, the statement said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later on Wednesday confirmed that the Oruç Reis had returned to the Mediterranean following maintenance work.

The Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa seismic vessel is also continuing its exploration in the Mediterranean, Erdoğan said, noting: "We will continue to give the necessary response to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration who have not kept their promises during talks in the field." The president was speaking after a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

Oruç Reis, which is 90% domestically produced with its design, workmanship and integration, is able to conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic research. Being one of the five to six fully equipped seismic vessels in the world, the ship can conduct 2D and 3D seismic research.

Built by Turkish engineers at a local shipyard in Istanbul in June 2018, the Oruç Reis had previously been conducting seismic surveys in the Black Sea and Marmara.

It was the fourth vessel Turkey dispatched in the Eastern Mediterranean. Prior to that, Ankara sent two drilling vessels – Fatih and Yavuz – to the Eastern Mediterranean for exploration and research work.