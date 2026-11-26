Türkiye has signed a partnership agreement with U.S. energy giant Chevron covering two offshore blocks in Guinea-Bissau, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced Thursday, signaling Ankara's growing ambitions to expand its global energy footprint.

Speaking at the Century of Türkiye in Energy Summit in Istanbul, Bayraktar said further international agreements were expected as Türkiye seeks to transform its state-owned energy company, Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), into a more active global player through acquisitions and equity investments.

"We want Turkish Petroleum to be more active abroad through acquisitions and stake purchases," Bayraktar said.

The minister also outlined Türkiye's long-term energy strategy, which prioritizes supply security, combating climate change and ultimately ending the country's dependence on imported energy through greater electrification.

Under its National Energy 2040 Vision, Türkiye aims to reduce daily oil demand by 500,000 barrels by 2040, with electric and hybrid vehicles expected to account for nearly half of the country's projected fleet of 41 million vehicles.

Bayraktar estimated that Türkiye would require approximately $300 billion in investments in its electricity sector over the next 14 to 15 years.

The country also aims to expand its combined solar and wind power capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW), with solar accounting for 70% and wind making up the remaining 30%. The renewable energy portfolio includes a target of 6 GW of offshore wind capacity.

Türkiye is also developing an ambitious program to strengthen its domestic energy industry in coordination with the Industry and Technology Ministry, Bayraktar said.

Turning to natural gas production in the Black Sea, the minister said the Osman Gazi floating production platform would achieve its first gas flare by the end of the year.

Türkiye plans to complete the third and final phase of its Black Sea gas development project in 2028, quadrupling current production to approximately 16 billion to 17 billion cubic meters annually, enough to meet the natural gas needs of 16 million to 17 million households.

Bayraktar also revealed that drilling was underway at the Akçabeyli well in the western Black Sea, where preliminary indications suggest the potential presence of oil.

Exploration plans for the central and eastern Black Sea have also been finalized, with drilling locations identified and operations progressing according to schedule.

Separately, TPAO signed a five-year memorandum of understanding with Austria-based OMV and Romania-based OMV Petrom in Istanbul, in the presence of Bayraktar.

The agreement aims to combine the companies' technical, commercial and operational expertise to jointly explore opportunities in oil and natural gas exploration, development, production and infrastructure projects.

The cooperation will focus primarily on Türkiye and the Black Sea region, while also covering onshore and offshore assets of mutual interest elsewhere in the world.

Bayraktar described the agreement as a concrete demonstration of Türkiye's regional energy diplomacy and its determination to deepen strategic partnerships in Europe.

He added that the partnership would expand TPAO's international operations, diversify Türkiye's energy supplies and contribute to regional energy security.