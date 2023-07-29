Russian President Vladimir Putin said the proposed "gas hub" in Türkiye is still on the agenda.

He noted that Moscow wants to set up an electronic platform for gas sales in Türkiye, and they do not want to store gas there.

Last year, Putin proposed the idea of creating a Russian "gas hub" in Türkiye as Moscow works to reroute its energy exports after European countries sharply cut their imports from Russia in response to its actions in Ukraine.

According to Putin, he and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan have agreed to hold phone talks on Wednesday.

Putin floated the idea of the hub in Türkiye after unexplained explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had first said in February that there could be delays with the plan because of the devastating earthquakes that struck southeast Türkiye and Syria, causing widespread destruction across the region.

Türkiye, a NATO member state that has maintained relations with both Russia and Ukraine, currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) import infrastructure. Ankara believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a gas hub.