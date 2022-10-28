President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye discovered 540 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves in the Black Sea and will share the joy of new good news in energy with the nation soon.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) new vision document "Century of Türkiye" in the capital Ankara, the president said Türkiye would soon announce the good news.

He noted that Türkiye would distribute Russian gas to Europe through the TürkStream pipeline project.

Erdoğan also said new steps would be taken on the Kanal Istanbul project soon.

"We will soon inaugurate work for the Kanal Istanbul project and will save the Bosporus area from an environmental disaster," he said, as he criticized the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for opposing the project.