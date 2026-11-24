Electricity production at Türkiye's first floating solar power plant built under the Renewable Energy Resource Area (YEKA) program, currently under construction in the Salihli district of western Manisa province, is set to begin early next year, according to a report on Tuesday.

The investment, developed under the YEKA project, will utilize the surface of the Demirköprü Dam to generate solar power.

The plant, built on an area of approximately 500 decares (123.55 acres), is expected to have a total investment cost of 41 million euros (about TL 2.28 billion).

The plant will use 91,368 panels, each with a capacity of 550 watts, giving it a total installed panel capacity of 50.25 megawatt-peak (MWp) and an output capacity of 35 megawatts (MW) that can be fed into the grid. The facility is expected to generate approximately 77.6 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually, the report by Anadolu Agency (AA) indicated.

Fieldwork on the project, which received its preliminary license on July 23, began three months ago. The installation of the system on the water started in October, when the first panels were lowered onto the reservoir.

Platforms consisting of varying numbers of panels are assembled individually by workers on the shore before being transported by boats to the inner sections of the dam.

Designed to accommodate fluctuating water levels

Because water levels at the Demirköprü Dam can fluctuate, the floating platforms, anchoring systems and cable connections have been designed to accommodate these conditions.

Taking into account the dam's bottom structure, wind and wave conditions, engineers have planned a flexible anchoring system for the floating installation, which will have a total weight of 8,000 tons. The cable connections have also been designed with sufficient length to accommodate rising and falling water levels.

The panels selected for the project are designed to withstand high humidity and sunlight. Once the plant becomes operational, wind conditions, water levels and platform movements will be monitored remotely. The anchoring lines and platforms will also be inspected regularly.

The project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was approved by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and made available for public review.

During the installation and operation phases, fish populations and environmental indicators will be monitored through water sampling and record-keeping.

Muhammet Balkaya, chairperson of the board of the investor company, told Anadolu Agency that every stage of the project, from material selection to engineering work, was being carried out meticulously.

Noting that they were approaching the project with particular care because it is Türkiye's first facility of its kind and a closely watched investment, Balkaya said: "We aimed to properly deliver this facility, which marks a milestone in a step that will shape our country's energy trajectory and energy sector. We will commission the plant in phases, with the first 9 megawatts of electricity generation planned between late January and mid-February 2027."

"We expect to commission the entire facility by the end of May. It will have the capacity to meet the energy needs of approximately 20,000 households," he added.