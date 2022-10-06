Türkiye's natural gas imports decreased by 15.7% year-over-year in July, according to the country's energy watchdog on Thursday.

Natural gas imports fell to around 3.41 billion cubic meters (bcm), from approximately 4.05 bcm for the same month of 2021, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EDPK) said in its monthly natural gas market report.

The country imported around 3.02 bcm of natural gas via pipelines in July, while 383 million cubic meters (mcm) were purchased as LNG, EDPK's data showed. This marked a decrease of 13% in pipeline imports and 32.6% in LNG imports.

Russia supplied the majority of Türkiye’s imports with 1.44 bcm of natural gas, while Iran and Azerbaijan followed with 870 mcm and 710 mcm, respectively.

Nevertheless, gas imports from Russia decreased by 37.2% in July while imports from Iran and Azerbaijan increased by 37.5% and 31.5%, compared to the same period in 2021.

The country’s total gas consumption also decreased by 27.5% to approximately 2.78 bcm compared to the same month in 2021.

Household consumption grew by 10.9% to 251 mcm, and the use of gas in power plants decreased by 46.8% to 1.01 mcm during the same period.

The natural gas volume in storage in July 2022 increased by 20.6% to around 3.37 bcm compared to 2.79 bcm in July 2021.