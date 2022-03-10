The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will not act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Gulf producer remains committed to the OPEC+ alliance and only its Energy Ministry is responsible for oil policy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The UAE's ambassador to Washington, Yousuf al-Otaiba, had said in a statement the embassy posted on Twitter that Abu Dhabi favored an increase in oil production and would encourage OPEC to consider higher output.

But in a later statement, Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said the country believed in the value OPEC+ brought to the market.

Until now, OPEC+ has resisted calls from the United States and allies to ramp up output, even as oil prices surge to more than $120 a barrel.

Global oil prices on Wednesday plunged the most since the early days of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

Oil prices then regained some footing on Thursday, having fallen more than 12% on the previous session as the market weighed whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Adding to the uncertainties, Russia on Wednesday accused the U.S. of declaring economic war on the country, and put Washington on notice it was considering its response to a ban on Russian oil and energy.

European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal, a draft declaration showed on Thursday, as the bloc seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian sources of energy, following a ban from the U.S.

Brent crude futures were up 3% on Thursday, at $114.64 a barrel, and U.S. crude rose 1.73% to $110.58 a barrel.