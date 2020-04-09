EU finance ministers have struck a deal on a 500-billion-euro ($546.5 billion) stimulus plan for the economic fallout from COVID-19, participants in the talks in Brussels said late Thursday.

The measures are aimed at helping states hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while also supporting companies and shielding jobs.

The breakthrough came after ministers failed to overcome their differences in protracted talks earlier this week.

A controversial call from hard-hit countries, such as Italy and Spain, for common debt issuance, had already been set aside, after coming up against strong opposition from Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.

However, a key sticking point remained regarding the conditionality attached to bailout fund disbursements, diplomatic sources said. "Europe has decided and is ready to meet the gravity of the crisis," tweeted French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire after the talks, hailing the deal as “excellent.”