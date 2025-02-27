Binance TR is offering its users yet another exciting reward opportunity! As part of this special campaign, running from Feb. 27, 2025, to March 31, 2025, new and existing users who complete their identity verification will have the chance to win a share of the 900,000 USDT prize pool. Best of all, everyone who meets the requirements will be eligible to win!

Join the campaign now and start earning!

Rewards and welcome bonus for new users

This campaign presents an unmissable opportunity for users joining Binance TR for the first time. Simply complete three easy steps to claim your rewards!

Complete your registration, log into your account, and ensure that you see the “Joined” confirmation on the campaign page.

Purchase your first crypto asset with no minimum limit and receive a 20 USDT welcome reward!

In addition to the welcome reward, generate at least 200 USDT in trading volume during the campaign period and claim your share from the 100,000 USDT prize pool.

Opportunities for existing users

Binance TR hasn’t forgotten its existing users! Current Binance TR members can also take advantage of the 100,000 USDT prize pool by following these steps:

Log into your account and ensure that you see the “Joined” confirmation on the campaign page.

Upgrade your identity verification to KYC3 level.

Generate at least 200 USDT in trading volume.

Earn your share of the 100,000 USDT prize pool based on your trading volume! (Maximum eligible trading volume: 20,000 USDT)

Campaign rules and conditions

For the 100,000 USDT prize pool, a maximum trading volume of 20,000 USDT per user will be considered.

To be eligible for a share of the 100,000 USDT prize pool, users must generate a minimum 200 USDT in trading volume.

Each user can earn a maximum of 30 USDT from the 100,000 USDT prize pool.

Stablecoin trading pairs are excluded from trading volume calculations. (USDT/TRY, FDUSD/TRY, USDC/TRY, TUSD/TRY, FDUSD/USDT, and USDC/USDT transactions will not count.)

The welcome rewards for new users who complete their registration and make their first crypto purchase are limited to the first 40,000 users (totaling 800,000 USDT) and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity from Binance TR! Log into your account, complete your identity verification, and start earning today!

A new era for crypto asset platforms!

Binance TR, Türkiye’s leading crypto asset service provider, has introduced an important update to its identity verification processes in line with the latest regulations and communiqués published in the Official Gazette. Committed to full compliance with local regulations, the platform has launched its enhanced identity verification system as of Feb. 25, 2025.

Starting from Feb. 25, 2025, all existing Binance TR users will be required to complete the updated identity verification process before making transactions on the web platform or mobile app.

This update follows recent amendments to the Regulation on Measures to Prevent the Laundering of Criminal Proceeds and the Financing of Terrorism, published in the Official Gazette No. 32763 on Dec. 25, 2024. Under the new regulation, crypto asset service providers are now classified as financial institutions, and identity verification requirements have been made more comprehensive.