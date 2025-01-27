Launched on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2023, following the devastating February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye, the Binance TR Women in Tech Academy is a joint initiative by Türkiye’s leading crypto asset platform, Binance TR, and the Women in Technology Association (Wtech). The Academy aims to provide training in crypto assets, Web 3.0, and blockchain technology to 5,000 women over five years, making steady progress toward this goal.

The Academy operates nationwide, prioritizing earthquake-affected regions, to support young women’s entry into the crypto and blockchain ecosystem and increase their participation in the tech workforce. So far, nearly 1,000 women from 54 provinces have benefited from the Academy’s online and in-person training programs. The new target is to increase this number to 2,025 by the end of 2025.

For detailed information and to apply, please visit the website at https://forms.gle/S79wyXv9Ve3WZ8my9.

As innovative technologies like crypto and blockchain continue to grow rapidly, Binance TR’s program plays a critical role in involving women of all ages in the sector, helping shape the future of finance and technology. According to UNESCO’s latest Science Report, women account for less than one-third of the workforce in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields, and this drops to 22% in emerging areas like artificial intelligence. These findings underscore the urgency and necessity of action for equality.

Binance TR aims to make the opportunities presented by crypto and blockchain technologies more accessible to everyone, enhancing financial freedom. The Binance TR Women in Tech Academy paves the way for women across Türkiye to take leadership roles in the crypto asset space, contributing to a more inclusive and equitable industry.

94% are university graduates, but most are unemployed

Statistics from the Academy’s training programs highlight the pressing need for such initiatives:

69% of participants attended online training, while 31% participated in physical sessions.

27% of participants were from Istanbul, while those from earthquake-affected regions accounted for 40%.

Women from 54 provinces across Türkiye joined the program.

78% of the women trained were aged 20-29, and 22% were over 30, indicating significant interest among young women in the sector.

77% of participants were not part of the workforce, while 23% were actively employed in various sectors.

Despite 94% of participants being university graduates, the majority were unemployed.

(Courtesy of Binance TR)

Harika Eldoğan, Binance Türkiye marketing director, emphasized: “At Binance TR, diversity, equity, and humility are the core components of our values. In this rapidly evolving sector, we prioritize women with the support of the Women in Technology Association, not only contributing to financial technology but also breaking down barriers and fostering greater diversity and inclusion.”

Highlighting the transformative potential of crypto assets, Eldoğan said: “Crypto assets make financial services more fair and inclusive, offering autonomy and the ability to make financial decisions regardless of gender, geographic location, or personal background.

“This is why initiatives like the Binance TR Women in Tech Academy play a vital role in transformative sectors like crypto and blockchain. Women’s participation in this young industry helps establish a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem. The Academy not only boosts women’s engagement in technology but also fosters a dynamic ecosystem of female entrepreneurs.”

Zehra Öney, founding chair of the Women in Technology Association, shared: “To date, the Binance TR Women in Tech Academy has provided training to nearly 1,000 women in Web 3.0, blockchain, NFTs, artificial intelligence and crypto. After our first in-person training in Hatay, we recently delivered advanced training to 150 women in Gaziantep this January. The high interest and potential among entrepreneurial women and university students in earthquake-affected regions excite us greatly.

"Our experts have personally supported participants in opening digital wallets, guiding them as they take their first steps in the digital world. We are determined to make this process more inclusive by collaborating with local governments and associations. Through our partnership with Binance TR, we will continue organizing more in-person events and training across Anatolia, helping women secure a strong place in the future of finance.”

The Academy provides comprehensive training in areas like blockchain, artificial intelligence, NFTs, financial literacy and cybersecurity, equipping participants with a robust foundation in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, the “Inspiring Stories Series” connects participants with female mentors shaping the sector, offering inspiration and guidance. The experiences of women like Filiz Abla and Kamile Uray, who have built their success stories in the crypto world, boost participants’ confidence and courage, encouraging them to take more active roles in technology and entrepreneurship.