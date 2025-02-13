As Türkiye’s leading crypto asset platform, Binance TR continues its unwavering efforts in security and compliance to help users protect their assets in the safest way possible while strengthening trust in the industry. Working closely with regulatory authorities, Binance TR develops effective protection and defense mechanisms against fraud while prioritizing investments in technology and human resources. As a result of these efforts, Binance TR’s compliance and security team has grown by 50% in the past year, marking a significant growth.

Binance TR CEO Mücahit Dönmez commented on the issue: “Preventing illegal activities is critical in every sector, including ours. The entire ecosystem has a great responsibility in this regard. As Binance TR, we remain committed to doing our part by strengthening our collaboration with regulatory authorities and taking all necessary steps to ensure the security of our platform.”

Rising threat: Romance scam statistics

Valentine’s Day is not only a day of celebration but also an opportunity for financial scammers. The increasing complexity of scams and the use of new tactics make awareness and education more important than ever.

In the U.S., financial losses from romance scams reached $1.3 billion in 2022. The FBI has issued warnings about the growing prevalence of crypto-related scams. This issue is not limited to the U.S. – in Australia, total reported losses from romance scams reached $8.9 million in 2024. These types of scams affect individuals across all age groups and are sometimes linked to crypto assets, highlighting the global scale of the threat.

Building trust across the entire industry

According to global blockchain data platform Chainalysis, scams accounted for only 0.14% of all on-chain crypto transactions in 2024, while the rate for fiat transactions can be as high as 5%. However, due to unfortunate incidents in the past and negative public perception, crypto assets are often seen as riskier than they actually are.

Moreover, the accelerating market activity towards the end of 2024 could lead to an increase in fraudulent attempts. Therefore, user security and compliance efforts remain a top priority for all players in the crypto sector.

Dönmez added: “We recognize our government’s sensitivity to critical issues such as illegal gambling and money laundering. By collaborating with all state agencies in this fight, we aim to build trust not just in our company but in the entire industry.

According to global research firm Ipsos, 70% of crypto investors in Türkiye trust Binance TR. This figure highlights the reliability of our platform and the success of our security measures.”

Guide to protecting your crypto assets from fraud

Binance TR continuously invests in security and recognizes that user awareness is the most effective defense against scams. Believing that improving financial literacy is the most powerful tool in this fight, Binance TR continues to organize various educational and informational initiatives to raise awareness among crypto investors.

Key security tips:

Do your research from reliable sources: Before making any transactions, seek information from trusted sources such as Binance TR, universities, or official institutions.

Before making any transactions, seek information from trusted sources such as Binance TR, universities, or official institutions. Protect your account information: Never share your username, password, or recovery keys with anyone. Use two-factor authentication (2FA) for account security and ensure your passwords are strong.

Never share your username, password, or recovery keys with anyone. Use two-factor authentication (2FA) for account security and ensure your passwords are strong. Be cautious of suspicious investment opportunities: Don’t fall for promises of quick profits on social media or messaging groups. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Don’t fall for promises of quick profits on social media or messaging groups. If an offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Avoid unknown links and downloads: A reputable platform or service will never ask you to download remote access tools. Be cautious of phishing attempts – carefully inspect links in emails and messages before clicking.

A reputable platform or service will never ask you to download remote access tools. Be cautious of phishing attempts – carefully inspect links in emails and messages before clicking. Analyze behavioral patterns: Ask yourself these questions about any investment, job, or offer:

Do I have enough information about this opportunity? Am I being provided with full transparency? Does this offer sound too good to be true?

This Valentine’s Day, protect not only your heart but also your assets. Binance TR remains committed to providing a safe experience for its users, reminding everyone that a secure future is the most valuable gift you can give your loved ones.