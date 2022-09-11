European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers see a rising risk that they will have to raise their key interest rate to 2% or more to curb record-high inflation in the eurozone despite a likely recession, sources said.

With inflation hitting 9.1% in August and seen above the ECB’s 2% target for two years to come, the central bank has been raising its interest rates at record speed and urging governments to help bring down energy bills that have ballooned since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The ECB raised its deposit rate from zero to 0.75% on Thursday and President Christine Lagarde guided for another two or three hikes, saying rates were still far away from a level that will bring inflation back to 2%.

Five sources close to the matter told Reuters that many policymakers saw a growing probability that they will need to take the rate into “restrictive territory,” jargon for a level of rates that causes the economy to slow, at 2% or above.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because policy deliberations are private, said this would most likely happen if the ECB’s first inflation projection for 2025, due to be published in December, is still above 2%.

With inflation at a half-century high and approaching double-digit territory, policymakers are worried that rapid price growth is getting entrenched, melting away household savings, thwarting investment and setting off a hard-to-break wage-price spiral.

“We expect to raise interest rates further, because inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above our target for an extended period,” Lagarde said after the interest rate decision, adding that Thursday’s decision was unanimous.

“We think it will take several meetings,” she said. “How many is several? It’s probably more than two, including this one, but it’s probably also going to be less than five,” Lagarde said, suggesting that rate hikes could continue into early 2023.

The ECB currently sees inflation at 2.3% in 2024, though one source said an internal forecast which was presented at Thursday’s meeting put it closer to 2% after taking into account the latest gas prices.

ECB’s new projections predict an inflation peak near the current level just before the end of the year, even if some market analysts see it over 10% soon.

Still, these projections put price growth over the bank’s 2% target for years to come with the 2023 projection raised to 5.5% from 3.5% and 2024 seen at 2.3%.

Dutch central bank governor Klaas Knot and Belgium’s Pierre Wunsch were the first to openly talk about going into restrictive territory late last month, at a time when most of their colleagues felt interest rates just needed to go back to between 1% and 2%.

Still, the ECB is trailing many of its peers, particularly the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed), in raising interest rates and some analysts see the oversized steps since July as an attempt to catch up.

The sources said policymakers were bracing for a recession this winter and weaker economic growth next year than the ECB’s official projection of 0.9%. But some took comfort from the strong labor market, which should cushion the impact of the higher rates, they added.

When asked about future moves, Lagarde said 75 basis points is not the norm and future moves could be smaller but she also declined to rule out a similarly large move in the future.

At Thursday’s meeting, policymakers also began a discussion about the tens of billions of euros that the ECB is liable to pay out to banks on their excess reserves now that the deposit rate is positive again, the sources said.

Policymakers judged that current proposals, including one for a “reverse tiering system” that caps remuneration on some reserves, needed more work, the sources said. One added a decision might still come before the ECB’s next policy meeting on Oct. 27.