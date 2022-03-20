The global rise in energy prices was accelerating inflation in Turkey, but Ankara will continue diligently working toward lowering it, Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said Saturday. He added that the lira's recent decline was within "acceptable" levels.

Inflation hit 54% in February and economists expect it to continue rising toward 70% in coming months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent commodity prices soaring and knocked the lira.

Speaking at a business conference in the southern resort town of Antalya, Nebati said a government-backed scheme that protects lira deposits against depreciation has helped eliminate concerns over what he called "attacks" on the lira's exchange rate.

"What we have seen in recent months is that the exchange rate is stable and moves forward within acceptable limits," he said.

The lira is down 11% against the dollar this year, most recently pushed by the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Though the currency declined 44% last year, a lira protection scheme and forex market interventions by the central bank helped stem the currency crisis in December.

The central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% between September and December but has kept it unchanged at the last three meetings.

Turkey’s new economic plan prioritizes a current account surplus, exports, credit and growth while keeping interest rates low.

However, Russia's actions in Ukraine, which it terms a "special operation," risk widening Turkey's current account deficit due to a rise in commodity prices and a potential decline in tourism revenue.

Reiterating that energy prices rose rapidly after the Russia-Ukraine tension, Nebati said now the government is taking important steps “to ensure a transition to green energy.”

“We support research and development activities for green production. Our president announced two pieces of good news. The first one will support all our farmers, unions and cooperatives engaged in agricultural production for solar power plant (SPP) investments. We have provided significant financial resources for that. We will announce the details of this soon.”

Nebati stated that significant successes have also been achieved in tourism, “Last year, Turkey received more tourists than Spain in the Mediterranean basin and earned more than $24.5 billion (TL 362 billion) in tourism. We are rapidly moving toward the pre-pandemic statistics.”