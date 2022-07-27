The Federal Reserve (Fed) raised its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point late Wednesday for a second straight meeting as it battles soaring consumer prices.

The Fed's overnight bank lending rate now has a range of 2.25% to 2.5%, in line with analyst forecasts.

This is the fourth hike since March and comes in response to inflation hitting a four-decade high last month.

In June, the consumer price index increased 9.1% from a year ago, with energy, food and housing costs all shooting up.

Fed Chairperson Jerome Powell is due shortly to hold a press conference to explain the reasoning behind the hike and indicate the central bank's future rate course.