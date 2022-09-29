President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late Wednesday said he hoped the central bank’s monetary policy would deliver another cut to its benchmark policy rate next month and bring it down to single digits by year-end.

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) surprised markets and unexpectedly lowered its key one-week repo rate by 100 basis points twice in the past two months, lowering it to 12%

Türkiye will continue cutting interest rates and not raise them, Erdoğan told a televised interview with private broadcaster CNN Türk, repeating his view that lower rates will lead to lower inflation.

He expressed hope that the CBRT will deliver further reductions as soon as October and beyond so that the key policy rate reaches single digits by the end of the year.

Erdoğan called on households and businesses to take advantage of low rates to make investments, also stressing that Türkiye aims to strengthen the Turkish lira by reducing borrowing costs.

“The interest rate has been lowered to 12%,” he said. “From now on there is no going up, it will fall further. That will also reduce inflation.”

Erdoğan is known for opposing higher borrowing costs, which he says only makes “the rich richer and the poor poorer.” He often calls high-interest rates the “mother of all evil.”

Higher interest rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow money.

The government says inflation will fall with its economic program prioritizing low-interest rates to boost exports, production and investments, aiming to lower the increase in consumer prices by flipping Türkiye’s chronic current account deficits to a surplus.

Türkiye’s annual inflation topped 80% in August, a fresh 24-year high, driven mainly by soaring food and energy prices, which rocketed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.