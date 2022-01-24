Wall Street stocks plunged in midday trading Monday as a multi-session selloff fueled by fears of geopolitical tensions and tighter Federal Reserve policy continued.
At 1651 GMT, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had lost four percent to 13,213.98, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.4 percent to 13,213.98.
The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 2.7 percent 33,345.73.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.