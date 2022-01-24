At 1651 GMT, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index had lost four percent to 13,213.98, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 3.4 percent to 13,213.98.

Wall Street stocks plunged in midday trading Monday as a multi-session selloff fueled by fears of geopolitical tensions and tighter Federal Reserve policy continued.

