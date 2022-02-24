The Moscow Exchange, MOEX, Russia’s benchmark stock index, was down almost 30% in a day from its October peak on Thursday.

The index suffered its worst day since the annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014.

The dollar-denominated RTS Index, which has identical component stocks as MOEX, meanwhile, was down as much as 33%, the largest intraday drop in history near the open.

The MOEX announced on Thursday that it has suspended trading on all of its markets until further notice.

The announcement followed depreciation in the Russian stock markets and the ruble.

The ruble crashed to an all-time low after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized what he called "a special military operation" in Ukraine.

The dollar was up more than 10% against the Russian currency, sending the ruble to its lowest level ever against the greenback. The country's central bank said it was intervening to “stabilize the situation.”