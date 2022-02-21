Russian stocks fell around 10% on Monday as the Ukraine crisis escalated sharply, with Moscow announcing it had killed Ukrainian "saboteurs" on its territory and dampened hopes for a summit with Washington.
At the Moscow Stock Exchange, the dollar-denominated RTS index was down 10.4% at around 1130 GMT and the IMoex (in rubles) fell 8%.
