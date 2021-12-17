Russia's central bank on Friday hiked interest rates by 100 basis points to 8.5%.

The Russian central bank has been steadily raising rates this year to contain rising price pressures, although recent readings suggested prices may have peaked.

The Russian rouble was flat to the United States dollar before the decision.

Emerging market stocks and currencies, meanwhile, fell on Friday, and were set for weekly losses after a spate of central bank meetings in the past few days outlined the economic threat posed by rising inflation.

Morgan Stanley Capital International's (MSCI) index of emerging market (EM) stocks fell 0.6%, while EM currencies inched lower.

The stocks' index was set to lose about 1.8% this week, while currencies were on track to shed 0.2%. Sentiment towards risk-driven assets was soured as a slew of central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, outlined hawkish measures to control rising prices.

On the Russian central bank move, "We would not anticipate much market reaction because if a lower step size were used, it would only be because of a better inflation outlook, and the outlook for the real carry would not change by much," Tatha Ghose, a foreign exchange and EM Analyst at Commerzbank, wrote in a note before the rate hike decision.