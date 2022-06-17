U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will visit Turkey next week and hold talks with top central bank and finance ministry officials, two sources said Friday.

One person, requesting anonymity because plans are still private, told Reuters that Adeyemo would meet both Treasury and Finance Minister Nuredden Nebati and Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu.

A central bank source confirmed the meeting with Kavcıoğlu. The Turkish Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Treasury and the U.S. Embassy in Ankara did not immediately respond to written requests for comment.

Bloomberg agency earlier reported Adeyemo’s planned visit.