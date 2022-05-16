The government's budget balance posted a deficit of TL 19.36 billion ($1.37 billion) year-over-year in the January-April period, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday.

Turkey's budget revenues surged by 75% year-over-year to TL 766.64 billion over the same period.

Its expenditures reached nearly TL 786 billion in the first four months, rising 81.9% from a year ago.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance saw a surplus of TL 84.6 billion in the four-month period.

Tax revenues totaled TL 591.44 billion, while interest payments were TL 103.97 billion in the same period.

The U.S. dollar traded for TL 14.12 on average in the first four months and TL 14.72 in April.

Monthly figures

In April alone, the budget balance of the central government registered a deficit of TL 50.16 billion, growing 196% on a yearly basis.

Budget revenues were TL 164.11 billion last month, rising 75% year-over-year.

Turkey's budget expenditures almost doubled from a year ago to TL 214.28 billion last month.

Excluding interest payments, the central government budget balance recorded a deficit of TL 31 billion in April.