Turkey’s current account balance had a $528 million (TL 4.71 billion) surplus in August, which saw a surplus of $4.68 million in the same month last year, according to the official data from the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) Monday.
Accordingly, the 12-month current account deficit totaled around $23.33 billion.
The foreign trade deficit – which is defined in the balance of payments – decreased by $2.61 billion year-on-year to $2.75 billion, and the net inflows from the balance of service items increase by $2.28 billion to $4.76 billion was determinative in the result.
While the current account, excluding gold and energy, had a surplus of $1.53 billion in August of the previous year, it saw a surplus of $4.43 billion this month.
