Turkey’s current account is estimated to have recorded a deficit of $7.25 billion in January, the highest since end-2017, as energy imports widen the shortfall, according to a survey.

The trade deficit, a major component of the current account balance, surged 235% in January to $10.3 billion, as Turkey’s monthly energy imports rose to a record high of $8.8 billion.

The median estimate in a Reuters poll of 14 economists for the current account deficit in January stood at $7.25 billion, with forecasts ranging between $3.7 billion and $9.2 billion.

That would make it the largest monthly deficit since December 2017. A depreciation in the Turkish lira several months later led to a sharp contraction in imports, helping Turkey record a rare surplus in 2019.

Wiping out Turkey's chronic current account deficit, at $14.9 billion in 2021, has been one of the main goals under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's new economic program that also prioritizes growth, exports, employment and low rates.

But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised the price of oil, natural gas and grains, making it more difficult for Turkey to meet the shortfall, given that tourism revenues could also drop this year due to fewer arrivals from the two countries – both usually major sources of tourists.

Economists have revised up their year-end expectations since Russia launched its assault on Ukraine. The median forecast of eight economists who participated in the poll was for the current account deficit to reach $29 billion in 2022.

Forecasts ranged between $15 billion and $34.40 billion. The government's economic program anticipated a deficit of $18.6 billion.

To support the drive, the central bank cut its policy rate by 500 basis points since September. Inflation surged to near 55% in February, according to official data.

Goldman Sachs said the rise in commodity prices and a weaker tourism outlook are likely to weigh on the current account.

The Wall Street bank raised its year-end deficit forecast to 2.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) from 1.5%, adding that the estimate may be optimistic and that it sees risks for a "much wider" deficit.

Turkey's central bank is scheduled to announce the January current account data on Friday.