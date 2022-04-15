Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $130.5 billion (TL 1.91 trillion) as of the end of February, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said Friday.

The foreign debt due to be paid over the next 12 months posted a rise of 8.5% compared to the end of 2021, the bank said in a statement.

In this period, banks' short-term external debt stock increased 6.2% to $54.7 billion, while other sectors' short-term external debt stock rose 7.6% to $46 billion.

The trade credits due to imports under other sectors came in at $40.6 billion, up 8.5% compared to the end of 2021.

Banks' short-term foreign exchange loans received from abroad increased 1.6% to $11.4 billion.

As of the end of February, some 44.1% of the debt stock was in U.S. dollars, 25.3% in euros, 10.2% in Turkish liras, and the remaining 20.4% in other currencies.

"Short-term external debt stock on a remaining maturity basis, calculated based on the external debt maturing within 1 year or less regarding of the original maturity, recorded $176.4 billion," the bank added.