Turkish stocks rose on Wednesday as the Istanbul bourse reopened following five days of closure and steep losses in the aftermath of catastrophic earthquakes that prompted measures to avoid a steep decline in stock prices.

Borsa Istanbul Stock Exchange (BIST) opened 5.86% higher on Wednesday and was trading up 9.02% at around 10:50 a.m. local time, backed by authorities’ pledges to safeguard investors to avoid last week’s losses.

Borsa Istanbul halted trading on its equity and derivatives markets two days after the earthquakes on Feb. 6, which struck the southeastern region and severely hit neighboring Syria.

The disaster that razed thousands of buildings across 10 provinces and inflicted heavy damage on infrastructure has claimed more than 35,000 lives.

Turkish authorities issued a series of regulations on Tuesday to ease the negative impact to equities markets ahead of Wednesday's re-opening.

The government introduced measures to prevent a plunge in the stock exchange including regulations to encourage company share buyback programs, and increasing obligatory pension fund allocations for stocks.

On Tuesday, the withholding tax of share buyback programs was cut to zero from an earlier 15%, in a move to encourage companies to buyback shares to stabilize their market value in the stock exchange.

Several listed companies, including the flag carrier Turkish Airlines and lenders Işbank, Halkbank and VakıfBank have announced some TL 16 billion lira worth of share buyback programs since Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Under another regulation, the authorities increased the mandatory allocation of shares in the government-sponsored part of the pension scheme to 30% from an earlier 10% which will allow some TL 8 billion-TL 9 billion to flow to the stock exchange, according to analysts.

Additional measures could still be needed to stabilize the stock exchange, according to Tunç Şatıroğlu, strategist and founder of financial consulting firm Kanal Finans.

The country's benchmark index had fallen as much as 16% from the previous week's close before trades were cancelled last Wednesday. In the two days following the earthquake, the index dipped some 9.9%.