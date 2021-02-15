The Turkish lira hit its highest value against the U.S. dollar in six months on Monday, continuing its three-month rally that began after the country pledged to open a new era in its economy.

Early Monday, it touched 7.0 versus the dollar for the first time since Aug. 5, 2020, up 0.5%. The lira was at 7.0085 against the dollar at 7:04 a.m. GMT, bringing gains to more than 6% so far this year.

The lira's recovery against other currencies has been accelerated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's announcement last year of an ambitious slate of economic and legal reforms, a new economic management team's market-friendly moves, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey’s (CBRT) tight monetary policy stance prioritizing price stability and the effective use of credibility and communication channels.

The currency has rallied more than 20% since a new central bank governor and finance minister were appointed in early November. The bank has since hiked rates to 17% from 10.25%.

The U.S. dollar/lira rate peaked at 8.5832 last November.