The Turkish central government’s budget balance posted a surplus of TL 108.3 billion ($6.5 billion) in November, according to data released by the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Thursday.

The country's balance surplus registered last year in the same month was TL 31.99 billion.

Türkiye's revenues totaled TL 347.7 billion in November, up 107.3% on a yearly basis.

The budget expenses amounted to TL 239.4 billion, increasing by 76.4% year-over-year in November.

The primary balance also posted a surplus of TL 132.7 billion, while interest expenses totaled TL 24.4 billion in November.

In the first 11 months of this year, the budget saw a deficit of TL 20.5 billion, while the primary balance was at TL 272.2 billion.

The U.S. dollar-Turkish lira exchange rate was at 16.6 in November 2022, 10.5 in November 2021 and 16.4 in the first 11 months of this year.