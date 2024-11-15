Türkiye saw a budget deficit of TL 186.27 billion ($5.41 billion) in October, official data showed on Friday, marking the highest gap in the last four months.

The central government budget deficit stood at TL 100.5 billion in September. The shortfall in the first 10 months of the year amounted to TL 1.26 trillion, the Treasury said.

In October, budget revenues amounted to TL 769.2 billion, a 62.4% increase compared to TL 473.8 billion in the same month a year ago.

Expenditures hit TL 955.5 billion last month, the data showed.

The primary deficit, excluding interest payments, stood at TL 50.1 billion in October and TL 211.38 billion in the January-October period.

Non-interest expenditures reached TL 819.3 billion last month, with interest payments totaling TL 136.2 billion, the data showed.

The report showed that tax revenues came in at TL 643.6 billion.

From January through October, budget revenues totaled TL 6.85 trillion, while expenditures amounted to TL 8.1 trillion.

The 12-month rolling budget deficit has reached TL 2 trillion as of last month.