The strongest asset of Türkiye in terms of the country’s competition power is its fast growth, the Investment Office Head Burak Dağlıoğlu said Monday.

Speaking at the 2nd Summit for Future of Finance at the Turkuvaz Media Center in Istanbul, Dağlıoğlu said Türkiye’s fast growth and its ability to overcome economic crises and diversify competition.

Noting that the country was more fortunate regarding investment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dağlıoğlu said Türkiye attracted investments during this period.

Throughout the pandemic, Türkiye shined not only in health care but also in the fields of production, logistics, public security, employment and social support.

The country distinguished itself with its strategic location uniting three continents in the search for alternatives to the Asian-based production network.

From 2003 to August 2022, the finance sector led investments, followed by retail wholesale and information communications, according to Dağlıoğlu.

Dağlıoğlu also said experts believe the number of billion-dollar worth investments in Türkiye will increase and the digital banking sector is expected to be a major sector of investment as it is regulated.

“When we look at other sectors, we see that initiatives will increase in the online shopping platforms, online gaming companies and artificial intelligence sectors,” Dağlıoğlu said.

Türkiye aims to lift its share in global FDI to 1.5%, according to the government’s Foreign Direct Investment Strategy Document for 2021-2023.

The country’s share in global FDI rose to some 1% in 2020, while it was around 0.6% the previous year.