Türkiye’s short-term foreign debt stock amounted to $139.5 billion as of the end of September, according to official data released on Thursday.

The external debt due to be paid over the next 12 months increased by 14.7% from the end of 2021, read the statement issued by the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT)

In this period, lenders' short-term external debt stock grew 9.6% to $56.3 billion, while other sectors' short-term external debt stock went up 16.1% to $51.2 billion.

Trade credits because of imports under other sectors totaled $46 billion in September, a rise of 18.4% from the end of last year.

"The short-term debt of the public sector, which comprises public banks, increased by 17.2% to $26 billion, and the short-term debt of the private sector increased by 11.2% to $81.5 billion compared to the end of 2021," it added.

As of the end of September, some 46.7% of the debt stock was in U.S. dollars, 25.2% in euros, 8.8% in Turkish liras, and the remaining 19.3% in other currencies.