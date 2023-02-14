The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (SPK) on Tuesday decided to launch no new transactions for their customers in the earth-quake-hit zones until June 30 if they default on their transactions.

The development applies to transactions made from Feb.6 – when the deadly earthquakes struck the southeastern parts of Türkiye claiming thousands of lives and causing massive devastation.

“Publicly held corporations whose shares are traded on the stock exchange can now initiate a buyback program with the approval of their board of directors, without having to seek the decision of the general assembly,” the SPK said.