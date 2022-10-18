Prime Minister Liz Truss has apologized for threatening Britain's economic stability after she was forced to scrap her vast tax-cutting plans and embark on a program of "eye-watering" public spending cuts instead.

Truss watched silently in Parliament on Monday as her new Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt tore up the radical economic agenda the prime minister had proposed less than a month ago, and which triggered a bond market rout so deep that the Bank of England (BoE) had to intervene to prevent pension funds from collapsing.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday the central bank was now likely to delay its planned sale of billions of pounds of government bonds because markets remain too volatile.

Truss's decision to pull her economic program has so far eased some of the pressure on Britain's elevated borrowing costs, but the scale of the reversal means she is now fighting to survive, just six weeks after she became prime minister.

A handful of her lawmakers have already gone public to call for her to quit.

Truss said that she was "completely committed to delivering for this country" despite questions over who was now in control of government policy.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made ... we went too far and too fast," Truss told the BBC on Monday.

"I wanted to act but to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast."

‘In office, but not in power’

Truss is facing a possible revolt from her lawmakers as soon as this week, according to reports. The U.K. media reported that senior Conservative lawmakers were plotting to unseat Truss.

But she remained defiant on Monday, saying she would lead her Conservatives into the next election.

"I'm sticking around because I was elected to deliver for this country," she said. "And that is what I am determined to do."

The Daily Mail, which had hailed Truss's plan, ran a front page with the prime minister leaving parliament on Monday underneath the headline "In office, but not in power" while the also supportive Sun newspaper called her "The Ghost PM."

James Heappey, a minister for the armed forces, said on Tuesday Truss, his boss, could not afford to make any more mistakes. "To her credit, she has owned it and apologized," he told Sky News.

Hunt, who was appointed on Friday after Truss sacked her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng, jettisoned the remaining major planks of her tax-cutting agenda on Monday, including scaling back her vast energy support scheme.

Asked if she was now prime minister in name only, Truss said she had appointed Hunt because she knew she had to change direction.

"It would have been completely irresponsible for me not to act in the national interest in the way where I have," she said.

"It was right that we changed policy."

Truss and Kwarteng attempted to upend British fiscal policy by unveiling 45 billion pounds ($51 billion) of unfunded tax cuts last month to snap the economy out of stagnation.

But the response from bond investors was brutal and borrowing costs surged. Lenders pulled mortgage offers and the Bank of England eventually had to step in to stop pension funds going under.

Truss said she still believed in a "high-growth, low-tax economy," but that economic stability was "my priority as prime minister."

Market turmoil

Truss was elected by party members and not the broader electorate on a promise to slash taxes and regulation to fire up the economy in a policy that was dubbed by critics as a return to 1980s Thatcherite-style "trickle-down" economics.

But the market reaction was so dramatic that borrowing costs surged, lenders pulled mortgage offers and pension funds fell into a tailspin.

With Britain's economic reputation shattered, Hunt may now have to go further in finding public spending cuts than the government would have done had Truss not unleashed her economic plan at a time of surging inflation.

One area of spending already to go is Truss's vast two-year energy support package that was expected to cost well over 100 billion pounds. Hunt has said support to households and businesses will now last until April, before it is reviewed.

Asked about the impact of her policies, Truss said she understood it was "very difficult" for families across the country and that she would do what she could to help them.

"The most vulnerable will be protected into next winter," she said. "We're looking at exactly how we can do that."

On Monday, Hunt also refused to guarantee previously stated policies, such as a commitment to increase pensions in line with inflation and he has not ruled out a reduction to health spending or committed to Truss's promise to increase defense spending.

Showing the pressures that will grow on the government as it tries to cut spending, Heappey, a junior minister, said he would quit if the government dropped its plan to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. "There is no prosperity without security," he told LBC Radio.

Torsten Bell, the head of the Resolution Foundation, a think tank, told BBC radio, that the government may now need to find public spending cuts of around 30 billion pounds, a task that will be made more difficult by successive Conservative governments cutting departmental budgets over the last 10 years.