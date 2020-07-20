Germany's Biontech and United States pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer have received their first order – from Britain – for a potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus that they are developing, the Mainz-based firm said on Monday.

The agreement is to supply 30 million doses of the BNT162 vaccine in 2020 and 2021, "subject to clinical success and regulatory approval," a statement said. Financial details of the deal were not given.

Biontech chief executive and co-founder Uğur Şahin expressed his thanks to the British government for its support and trust.

"This agreement is part of our commitment to address the pandemic by creating a global supply. We are in advanced discussions with multiple other government bodies and hope to announce additional supply agreements soon," he said.

First- and second-phase trials of four RNA vaccine candidates from Biontech and Pfizer are currently under way in Germany and the U.S.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently gave "fast-track designation" to two of those vaccines. Biontech and Pfizer have already released initial results from the ongoing trials and several experts reacted positively to the progress.

People participating in the clinical trials, aged between 18 and 55, developed antibodies against the virus, which causes the COVID-19 lung disease, although it remains unclear whether these antibodies protect against infection. This is to be tested among a sample group of 30,000.

The companies said a lead vaccine candidate may be selected for phase 2b or phase 3 of testing later this month. This would allow an application for regulatory approval to be lodged in October this year, they added.