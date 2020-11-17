Turkey’s newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan said late Tuesday that they attribute great importance to macroeconomic, financial and price stability, which will provide the general framework of the new economic road map.
"We want Turkey to be an attraction for investors and will take every necessary step to ensure this," he said.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW..
