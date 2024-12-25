In his latest statement, Mücahit Dönmez, General Manager of Binance TR, evaluated the trajectory of cryptocurrency markets as of 2024 and shared his insights for 2025. Drawing attention to both global developments and those specific to Türkiye, Dönmez made striking comments about the future of cryptocurrencies.

“Bitcoin ETFs Surpass Gold ETFs”

Dönmez began by emphasizing the dynamic nature of the cryptocurrency markets in 2024. Highlighting global developments, he said, “The approval of Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs in the United States was a highly significant milestone. Recently, Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed Gold ETFs. Gold is a venerable asset with a 5,000-year history, and Gold ETFs are not a new concept. However, for Bitcoin ETFs to achieve this success in just one year is truly remarkable.”

Dönmez also noted the positive impact of the U.S. presidential elections on cryptocurrency markets. He recalled that Bitcoin recently surpassed $100,000, reaching an all-time high, and stated, “I believe the unprecedented prominence of cryptocurrencies during the U.S. presidential elections played a crucial role in Bitcoin reaching its all-time high.”

“Institutional Adoption is Growing”

Highlighting the increasing interest of institutional investors in cryptocurrencies, Dönmez remarked: “In addition to companies like MicroStrategy and BlackRock, we are witnessing a growing interest in cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Many have even begun taking concrete steps, like adding Bitcoin to their reserves. I believe such actions will create a domino effect, accelerating institutional adoption over time.”

“Tokenization is a Huge Opportunity for Our Country”

Discussing the latest industry developments, Dönmez emphasized significant opportunities for Türkiye. He stated: “Tokenization has the potential to revolutionize the global economy and stands out as one of the most promising applications of blockchain. Recent research predicts that the total value of tokenized illiquid assets, including private securities, will reach at least $16 trillion by 2030. Considering today’s figures, we’re talking about a growth of nearly 200 times in just five years.”

Dönmez underlined the immense potential of tokenizing real-world assets for Türkiye. “Many global banks are taking serious steps in this area, but the process is still in its infancy. I believe our country is aware of this potential and these opportunities and is taking the necessary steps to become one of the leading nations in this field,” he said.

“Collaboration with Regulatory Authorities is Vital”

Addressing developments in Türkiye, Dönmez said: “With the amendments to the Capital Markets Law in July, new regulations governing cryptocurrency platforms were introduced. Subsequently, secondary regulations are being issued step by step. There is an ecosystem that must comply with these regulations. Obtaining a license is not an easy process. When you are granted a license, the state certifies that you are deemed worthy of this authority. After the licensing process, there is significant growth potential.”

Dönmez stressed the importance of full compliance and collaboration with regulators. “Preventing illegal activities is vital in our industry, as it is in any other. This is a serious responsibility for the entire sector. As Binance TR, we are committed to doing our part, cooperating with regulatory authorities, and taking all necessary actions to ensure our platform remains secure as always.”

“We are Entering 2025 with Ambitious Goals”

Summarizing Binance TR’s goals for 2025, Dönmez said: “As Binance TR, we are entering 2025 with ambitious goals. During this period, which we believe marks the dawn of the golden age of the global crypto sector, we continue to prioritize our users while offering innovative solutions and advantages in full compliance with regulations, shaping the industry as we have always done.”

“We’ve been laying the groundwork for these developments since 2023, increasing the number of qualified personnel in our Compliance Department ninefold in two years,” he added.

“In this new era, our top priorities include user safety and compliance efforts. We are aware of the government’s sensitivity on critical issues such as combating illegal betting and money laundering. By cooperating with all branches of our government in this fight, we aim to instill confidence not only in our company but also in the entire sector.”

“We are Building Trust in the Industry”

Dönmez highlighted the importance of user safety and compliance: “A survey by global market research and public opinion specialist Ipsos underscores the reliability of our platform, showing that 70% of cryptocurrency investors in Türkiye trust Binance TR. We continue our compliance and security efforts to ensure user safety. In doing so, we are building trust in our industry.”

